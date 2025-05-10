Applications are invited for recruitment of 400 vacant positions or career in Indian Overseas Bank in 2025.

Indian Overseas Bank is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 400 vacant posts or career of Local Bank Officers in 2025. Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) came into being on 10th February 1937 under Shri. M.Ct.M. Chidambaram Chettyar, a pioneer in many fields. The Bank came into being under him with the main objective of specializing in foreign exchange business in banking to take the Bank across the globe. IOB made business simultaneously – at Karaikudi, Chennai and Rangoon in Burma (presently Myanmar) and also along with a branch in Penang, Malaysia. At the dawn of Independence IOB had 38 branches in India and 7 branches abroad -and Deposits stood at Rs.6.64 Crores and Advances at Rs.3.23 Crores at that time. IOB was one of the 14 major banks that saw nationalization in 1969. On the eve of Nationalization in 1969, IOB had 195 branches in India with aggregate deposits of Rs.67.70 Cr. and Advances of Rs.44.90 Cr. Bank Presently has its Overseas Presence in 4 Countries Singapore, Hongkong, Thailand and Srilank

Name of post : Local Bank Officers

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

No. of posts : 400

Qualification :

A Degree (Graduation) in any discipline from a University recognized by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate must possess valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he / she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.

Age : Minimum 20 & Maximum 30 years

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Selection Procedure :

Selection will be on the basis of an Online Examination followed by Language Proficiency Test (LPT) and Personal Interview.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.iob.in

Opening Date of Online Registration 12.05.2025

Closing Date of Online Registration 31.05.2025

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PwBD (Only Intimation charges) : INR 175/- (Rupees One Hundred Seventy Five Only) inclusive of GST

GEN/ EWS/ OBC : INR 850/- (Rupees Eight Hundred and Fifty Only) inclusive of GST

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here