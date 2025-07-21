Applications are invited for recruitment of 3717 vacant positions or jobs in Intelligence Bureau in 2025.

Intelligence Bureau is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive i.e., ACIO-II/Exe in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Central Intelligence Officer Grade–II/Executive ( ACIO-II/Exe)

No. of posts : 3717

Essential qualifications : Graduation or equivalent from a recognized university.

Desirable qualifications : Knowledge of computers

Pay Scale : Level 7 (Rs.44,900-1,42,400) in the pay matrix plus admissible Central Govt. allowances

Age Limit : 18-27 years as on 10.08.2025. Upper age limit is relaxable by 5 years for SC/ST and by 3 years for OBC candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates fulfilling eligibility criteria of the post may apply ONLINE through MHA’s website (www.mha.gov.in) or NCS portal (www.ncs.gov.in) only.

Last date for online submission is 10 August 2025 (11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

All candidates Recruitment Processing Charges @ Rs. 550/-

Male candidates of UR, EWS and OBC categories : Examination Fee (Rs. 100/-) in addition to Recruitment Processing Charges (Rs. 550) i.e., Rs. 650/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here