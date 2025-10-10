Applications are invited for recruitment of 348 vacant positions or career in IPPB in 2025.

India Post Payments Bank (IPPB) is inviting applications from eligible Gramin Dak Sevaks on engagement from DoP for recruitment to the posts or career of Executive in 2025.

Name of post : Executive

No. of posts : 348

Qualification :

Graduate in any discipline (Regular /Distance Learning) from University/ Institution/ Board recognized by the Government of India (or) approved by a Government Regulatory Body

Experience : GDS engaged with Department of Posts as on 01.08.2025

Age : 20 to 35 years [as on 01.08.2025]

Job Roles :

Achievement of monthly revenue targets through direct sales of Bank’s products. Support in organizing customer acquisition events and run campaigns in the area under Branch/ Office jurisdiction to increase financial literacy. Conduct periodic training and education sessions for GDS on IPPB products and services. Operate seamlessly with DoP Inspectors (Sub-division) and Postmasters to drive IPPB and 3rd Party sales. Assist GDS in acquiring new customers for IPPB and its Partner Organizations. Assist IPPB officers in Operations. Acquire, grow and retain customer relationships by organizing customer events and run campaigns in the area to increase financial literacy. Develop and manage the strategic relationship with all channel partners to drive sales and disseminate marketing information, events, training and promotions which will facilitate meeting the Bank’s business goals. Any other duties assigned by the Bank from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the eligibility criteria may apply online up to 29.10.2025 by visiting the website www.ippbonline.com

Last Date of Final Submission of Application along with Fee Payment is 29.10.2025

