Applications are invited for recruitment of 45 vacant positions or career in IRCTC in 2025.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) East Zone Kolkata is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Apprentices in the trade of Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) in 2025.

Name of post : Computer Operator and Programming Assistant (COPA) Apprentice

No. of posts : 45

Eligibility Criteria :

Matriculation with minimum 50% marks in aggregate from recognized Board and ITI certificate affiliated to NCVT/SCVT in COPA trade

Also Read : Glamorous fashion saga of the Ambani saas and bahus

Age Criteria : Candidates should have completed 15 years and should not have completed 25 years

as on 01/10/2025. (Relaxation to SC/ST-5 yrs., OBC-3 yrs., Ex-Serviceman-10 yrs., Differently

abled-10 yrs)

Stipend : Rs. 9,600/- per month

How to apply :

Candidates are advised to apply through the portal: https://www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

Last date of applying online application is 28.10.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here