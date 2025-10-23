Manipur Jobs 2025 Manipur Technical University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur Technical University in 2025.

Manipur Technical University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Assistant under the Short-Term Research Project under R&D and Bio- Technology Scheme of DST, Manipur during 2024-2025 entitled “Investigating dynamic alterations the course of Imphal river in the Imphal valley through remote sensing and GIS technologies.”

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : M.Sc. in Earth Sciences/Geology

Desirable Qualification: Knowledge in ArcGIS Software with 5 years’ experience

Salary : Rs. 7000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 27th October 2025 from 10:00 am onwards at Manipur Technical University (Administrative Block). Reporting time is from 9 AM onwards.

How to apply :

Candidates must bring their CV, original documents of age proof certificates, degrees, mark sheets and other testimonials along with their photocopies at the time of interview

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here