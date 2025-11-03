Manipur Jobs 2025 Manipur University Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant and Field Investigator in the ICSSR-funded research project entitled “Impact of Open Science on Women’s Career Development in STEM Fields: A study in North East India” in 2025.

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs.37,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications :

(i) Good Academic record (with a minimum of 55%) in Post-Graduation in Library and Information Science

(ii) Having qualified UGC-NET/M.Phil./Ph.D.

Desirable: In-depth knowledge of research work, Data handling, and knowledge of statistical

analysis tools and so ware

Age : 35 years (upper age limit relaxation applicable for ST/SC/OBC as per government norms)

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 20,000/- per month

Essential Qualifications : Good Academic record (with a minimum of 55%) in Post-Graduation

in Library and Information Science

Desirable : Having field work experience and good communication skills ( Manipuri and English)

Age : 32 years (upper age limit relaxation applicable for ST/SC/OBC as per government norms)

How to apply :

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application along with a detailed CV alongwith supporting documents (educational qualifications, experience certificates, etc.) through the Email: [email protected]/[email protected] or a hard copy to the Office of the Department of Library and Information Science, Manipur University, on or before 10th November 2025, and produce the same original documents on the day of the interview for verification

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here