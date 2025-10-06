Manipur Jobs IBSD Imphal Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in IBSD Imphal Manipur in 2025.

Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) Imphal Manipur is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Scientists from Central/ State Governments, Research Institutes, Autonomous Bodies, Government funded Research Organizations/ Institutes etc.

(i) Holding analogous post on regular basis in the parent Cadre / Department; or

(ii) With 1 year service rendered altogether in post of Level 15 on regular basis or equivalent in the parent Cadre / Department; or

(iii) With 4 years service rendered in post of Level 14 on regular basis or equivalent in the parent Cadre / Department and possessing the qualification & experience as below:

Educational Qualification : Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in any discipline of Life Sciences/ Biotechnology/ Biochemistry /Chemistry/ Computational Biology/ Pharmaceutical Sciences/ Agricultural Sciences / Plant Sciences/ Veterinary Sciences/ related disciplines; or Ph.D in Engineering or Technology in disciplines like Chemical/ Biomedical /Pharmaceutical engineering or Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) in any branch of medicine from a recognised University or Institute.

Experience : Minimum Twenty years of Research and Development experience in the field of Biotechnology / Life Sciences

How to apply :

Eligible candidates must apply through proper channel. Candidates must submit the application strictly in the prescribed format available on the websites of DBT/ BRIC/ NBRC/ NCCS/ IBSD/ NIPGR/ NIAB/ RGCB/NABI. The completed application form should include a passport-size photograph affixed in the designated space, along with all testimonials, including a list of publications with impact factors. Candidates must submit seven (7) hard copies of the duly filled application form (which must also be submitted by email) to the following address: Shri Subodh Kumar Ram Under Secretary (AIPSU) Department of Biotechnology Ministry of Science & Technology Room No. 509, 5th Floor, Block-3, CGO Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi – 110003.

Applicants must superscribe the envelope altogether with: “Application for the Post of Director/Executive, ________________”

Candidates may also email a soft copy of the application/nomination by email to [email protected].

Last date for receipt of applications is October 26, 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here