Manipur Jobs Manipur University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in Manipur University in 2025.

Manipur University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Vice Chancellor in 2025. Manipur University came into being as a State University on June 5, 1980, under the Manipur University Act 1980. It became a Central University on October 13, 2005, through the Manipur University Act 2005, passed by the Parliament. The University has nine Schools of Studies, forty-seven departments, and seven Centres of Studies attached to various Schools of Studies

Name of post : Vice Chancellor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

The Vice-Chancellor, being the academic as well as administrative head, is expected to be:

1. A person possessing the highest level of competence, integrity, morals and institutional commitment.

2. A distinguished academician, with a minimum of 10 years’ experience as Professor in a University or 10 years’ experience in reputed research and/or academic administrative organization with proof of having demonstrated academic leadership.

3. Preferably not more than 65 years of age as on the closing date of receipt of applications of this advertisement.

Salary : The post carries a pay of Rs. 2,10,000/- (Fixed) per month with Special Allowance of Rs. 11,250/- and other usual allowances

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://vcrec.samarth.ac.in/index.php/

The above link will be active up to 25.10.2025, 17:00 Hours.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here