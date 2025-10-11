Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in MDNIY in 2025.

Moraji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Managers, Consultants and also Assistants in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Programme Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration /Post Graduate Diploma in Management (Two years) / MBA-Human Resource Management from AICTE

recognized institute with more than 15 years working experience altogether in Government sector. Exposure in social sector schemes/missions of Govt. at national, state and district level and also knowledge of computer including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons having experience of working in Health sector including Ayush.

Name of post : Domain Expert- Public Health

No. of posts : 8

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 75,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Bachelor degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from

recognized university along with Master Degree in Public Health Programme / Post Graduate Diploma in Public Health Administration from AICTE recognized institute with minimum 05 years working experience altogether in Government Sector/ Private Sector. Exposure in social sector schemes/ missions of Govt. at national, state and district level and knowledge of computer including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons having excellent communication and interpersonal skills and experience of working in Public Health sector including AYUSH.

Name of post : Senior Consultant (NAM)

No. of posts : 2

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 65,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Bachelor degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from recognized university with minimum 07 years working experience in case of Senior Consultant in Public Health Programmes of Government organization/organizations working in public health. Exposure in social sector schemes/Mission of Government at national, state and district level and knowledge of computers including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons having PG qualification in Ayush stream and experience of working in Health sector including Ayush.

Name of post : Junior Consultant (NAM)

No. of posts : 4

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 60,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : Minimum Bachelor degree (BAMS/BUMS/BHMS/BSMS/BYNS) from recognized university with minimum 03 years working experience in case of Senior Consultant in Public Health Programmes of Government organization/organizations working in public health. Exposure in social sector schemes/Mission of Government at national, state and district level and knowledge of computers including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons having PG qualification in Ayush stream and experience of working in Health sector including Ayush.

Name of post : Finance Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 60,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : MBA- Finance/M. Com/ICWA/C.A. from AICTE recognized institute or

university with Minimum 5 years experience in government or any other reputed organization in finance management of major programme/project. Exposure to financial management operations, Government accounting, funds flow management, utilization certificates and scheme-wise expenditure reporting in a Govt. set up and development of accounting packages will be an added advantage. Exposure in social sector schemes/Missions of Government at national, state and district level and knowledge of computer including MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point, MS

Excel would be desirable. Preference will be given to persons who have experience of working in health sector including Ayush.

Name of post : Accounts Manager

No. of posts : 1

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 50,000 per month

Qualification & Experience : MBA- Finance/ M. Com/ ICWA (Inter)/ CA (Inter) from recognized institute with Minimum 3 years experience in a government or any other reputed organization in account management. Exposure in social sector schemes at national, state and also district level and knowledge of Tally accounting package, MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel would be desirable. Preference to persons who have experience of working in health sector including Ayush.

Name of post : Data Assistant

No. of posts : 3

Consolidated Remuneration : Rs. 35, 000 per month

Qualification & Experience : MBA-IT/ MCA/ M.Sc.-IT/BCA from recognized institute with 3 years’

experience in a government or any other reputed organization. Exposure in social sector schemes at national, state and district level and knowledge of MS Office, MS Word, MS Power Point and MS Excel, MS access would be essential. Preference to persons who have experience of working in health sector including AYUSH.

How to apply :

Interested persons may submit their applications to Ms. Vaishali, Deputy Director, NAM, Ministry of Ayush, AYUSH Bhawan, B-Block, GPO Complex, INA, New Delhi-110023 by 31st October, 2025 with their resume and also self-certified copies of all relevant supporting documents.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here