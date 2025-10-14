Applications are invited for recruitment of 36 vacant positions or jobs in MPSC Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Public Service Commission (MPSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS) in 2025.

Name of post : Meghalaya Civil Service (MCS)

No. of posts : 36

Essential Qualification : Degree from any recognized University.

Pay Scale : Level 15 of Revised Pay Structure

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://mpsc.meghalaya.gov.in/ up to 17:00 hrs on the 10th November, 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 460/- . Half the rate for SC/ST who are permanent residents of the State of Meghalaya. PwBDs get exemption from payment of application fees subject to furnishing of the Disability Certificate to the Commission.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here