Applications are invited for recruitment of faculty positions or jobs in National Law University Meghalaya.

National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of faculty in various disciplines across its various schools in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 20

Discipline wise vacancies :

School of Innovation & Intellectual Property : 2

School of Criminal Justice, Criminology & Victimology : 1

School of Industrial Process & Labour Law : 3

School of Constitutional Governance and Public Policy : 3

School of Taxation Economics and Finance : 3

School of Corporate Laws and Business Management : 3

School of Technology and Law : 3

School of Organisational Governance and Leadership : 1

School of Traditional, Customary and Indigenous Law : 1

Also Read : 10 beautiful WhatsApp Diwali 2025 wishes to forward to your friends & family

Eligibility Criteria : As per National Law University (NLU) Meghalaya norms

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://rec.nlumeg.ac.in/

Last date for submission of applications is 16th November 2025 up to 11:59 PM

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here