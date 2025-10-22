Applications are invited for recruitment of various faculty positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Professors, Associate Professors and Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of posts :

Professor Associate Professor Assistant Professor Grade-I Assistant Professor Grade-II

Scale of Pay :

Professor : Level-14A Pay scale of Rs. 159100 – 220200 Associate Professor : Level-13A2 Pay scale of Rs. 139600 – 211300 Assistant Professor Grade-I : Level-12 Pay scale of Rs. 101500 – 167400 Assistant Professor Grade-II : Level-11 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 89,900 in Pay Scale 68900 – 117200 Assistant Professor Grade-II : Level-10 Initial Basic Pay Rs. 84,700 in Pay Scale 57700 – 98200

Academic Areas :

Economics & Public Policy Finance & Control Information Systems & Analytics Marketing Operations & Quantitative Techniques Organizational Behaviour & Human Resources Strategy & Liberal Studies including specialization in Business Communication and Business Laws

Eligibility Criteria :

Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 10 years teaching/ research/industrial experience of which at least 4 years should be at the level of Associate Professor in IITs, IIMs, IISc Bangalore and IISERs or at an equivalent level in any such other Indian or foreign institution/institutions of comparable standards. He / She should have high research, training and consulting credentials

Associate Professor : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum of 6 years’ experience of which at least 3 years should be at the level of Assistant Professor, and ability to interact with a diverse student body and executives, and ability to undertake research independently. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 6 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor may also be considered.

Assistant Professor Grade-I : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Minimum 3 years of teaching/research/industrial experience (exclusive period of doing Ph.D.).

However, in exceptional cases of candidates with excellent academic credentials, this experience

requirement may be waived. A fresh Ph.D. is considerable for the position on contract basis. Candidates from Industry (Government / PSU / Research Organization) having experience of 3 years at the level equivalent to Assistant Professor are also considerable.

Assistant Professor Grade-II : Ph.D. in the appropriate branch with first class or equivalent (in terms of grades, etc.) in the preceding degree, with a very good academic record throughout. Assistant Professor Grade – II is not part of the regular faculty cadre. Appointment at this level may be made as Assistant Professors Grade – II (on Contract) to enable bright young Ph.Ds. to teach and earn experience in premier institutions.

How to apply :

Candidates who fulfil the minimum eligibility criteria may apply online through the Recruitment Portal in the Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

The Last date is 22 November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here