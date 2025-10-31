Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or jobs in MMSRB Meghalaya in 2025.

Meghalaya Medical Services Recruitment Board (MMSRB) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or jobs of Auxilliary Nurse Midwife (ANM) in 2025.

Name of post : Auxilliary Nurse Midwife (ANM)

No. of posts : 34

Qualification : Auxiliary Nurse & Midwifery Certificate from Institution Recognized by Indian Nursing Council and should have registration under the Meghalaya Nursing Council at the time of

applying for the post.

Age Limit : 18 to 32 years (As per O.M No. PER.38/2021/30, Dated 3/2/2022). Candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes and Scheduled Castes of Meghalaya, the upper age limit shall be relaxable by

10 (ten) years (As per Notification No. Health. 236/2017/9, Dated 2/5/2018)

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website www.meghealth.gov.in / mmsrb.in

Closing date for the application form is 9th November, 2025 midnight

Application Fees :

Candidates must register, apply and upload the necessary information before submitting

their applications Online after which the applicants are to pay the Application fees of Rs. 460/- (Rupees Four Hundred and Sixty) only and Rs. 230/- (Rupees Two Hundred and Thirty) only for SC/ST candidates

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here