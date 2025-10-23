Meghalaya Jobs 2025 NIT Meghalaya Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the project entilted “6G Standardization: Critical Data Transmission (Remote location data) during Natural Calamity for North-eastern Region in India” in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Salary : INR 37000/- + 8% H.R.A. p.m.

Qualification :

Candidates with an M.Tech. / M.E. in ECE/EE/CSE/IT

Or

M.Sc. with valid GATE/NET qualification

Or

GATE-qualified candidates with a B.Tech. / B.E. in Electronics and Communication Engineering or related disciplines.

Knowledge of EDA tools is preferable.

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 13th November 2025. The venue is in Department of Electronics and Communication Engineering, NIT Meghalaya, Saitsohpen – 793108, Sohra – Meghalaya. Reporting time is 10 AM

How to apply :

Candidates may send a soft PDF copy of the duly filled-up application form, age proof certificate, 10th, 12th, and highest qualification-degree certificates, and mark sheets ( in a merged format single PDF) via email to Dr. Prabir Kumar Saha ([email protected]) cc to Dr. Shubhankar Majumdar ([email protected]). The email’s subject should be “Application for the position of Junior Research Fellow (TTDF Project) in the Department of ECE”.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here