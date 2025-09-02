Applications are invited for recruitment of various non-teaching positions or jobs in NIT Meghalaya.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Officers, Assistants and Technicians.

Name of post : Students Activity & Sports (SAS) Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level-10 (Rs. 56,100/-)

Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Physical Education or Master’s Degree in Sports Science or equivalent degree with at least 60% marks or its equivalent Grade in the CGPA / UGC point scale with good academic record from a recognized University / Institute. Record of having represented the University/ College at the inter-University/Inter- Collegiate competitions or the State and/or national championships; Qualifying in the national–level test conducted for the purpose by the UGC or any other agency approved by the UGC and passed the physical fitness test conducted in accordance with these regulations.

Name of post : Superintendent

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 6 (Rs.35,400/-)

Qualification :

First Class Bachelor’s Degree or its equivalent from a recognized University or Institute in any discipline

Or

Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

Knowledge of Computer applications viz., Word processing, Spread Sheet

Name of post : Technical Assistant (Dept. of Physics)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 6 (Rs.35,400/-)

Qualification :

First Class Bachelor’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute

Or

Master’s Degree in Science from a recognized University or Institute with at least 50% marks or equivalent grade

Name of post : Technician (Dept. of Civil Engg.)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 3 (Rs.21700/-)

Qualification :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in Civil Engineering.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in Civil Engineering.

Or

Diploma in Civil Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute

Name of post : Technician (Dept. of Chemical and Biological Science)

No. of posts : 1

Pay : Level 3 (Rs.21700/-)

Qualification :

Senior secondary (10+2) with Science from a Government recognized board with at least 60% marks

Or

Senior secondary (10+2) from a Government recognized board with at least 50% marks and ITI Course of one year or higher duration in appropriate trade.

Or

Secondary (10) with at least 60% marks and ITI Certificate of 2 years duration in Chemical Engineering.

Or

Diploma in Chemical Engineering of three year’s duration in relevant field from a Government recognized Polytechnic / Institute

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nitm.ac.in/

Opening date of Online portal: 01.09.2025 (12 Noon).

Last Date for Submission of online application : 21.10.2025 (11:45 P.M)

Application Fees :

The Application Form should be accompanied with prescribed online application fee of Rs.500/ (Five Hundred Only) applying for the SAS post and for remaining posts, Rs 200/ (Two Hundred only) in the same online mode. However, SC / ST / Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), female candidates are exempted from payment of the prescribed fees subject to submission of relevant certificate issued by the competent authority.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here