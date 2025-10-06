Meghalaya Jobs IIM Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in IIM Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Gati Shakti Chair Professor in 2025. This Chair is being set up based on a Memorandum of Understanding signed between Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) and IIM Shillong. The position is on contract for a maximum tenure of 5 (five) years only.

Name of post : Gati Shakti Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Regular / Retired faculty members of the Institutes/Universities of repute holding the position of

Professor are eligible to apply. The candidates should possess a PhD in supply chain management

or logistics and distribution management from a reputed institution/university. Candidates should

preferably possess prior experience as principal investigator (PI)/co-PI in various research

/consulting projects in the domain of supply chain management. The candidate should have also

demonstrated research in related fields through quality academic publications.

Or

Person with at least 15 years of experience in supply chain management or logistics and distribution management in organization/institution of repute in Government / Private Sector and have significant demonstrable and documented contribution in the area of supply chain and logistics. Such candidate should have published in academic journals and/or have produced industry white papers, policy documents, etc.

Emoluments: Rs. 2,50,000/- per month fixed

Age limit: Should not exceed 60 years of age (as on 30 September 2025)

How to apply :

Interested applicants may submit their details in the prescribed format which is available in the

Institute website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/careers/

The filled in Application Form should be Sent by Post along with copies of all documents such as Educational Qualification Certificates & Mark Sheets, Experience Certificates, Citations, Commendation letters, Testimonials and other documents.

Postal Address: Chief Administrative Officer, Indian Institute of Management Shillong

Umsawli, Shillong – 793018, Meghalaya

The last date for submission of application: 14 November 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here