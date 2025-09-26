Meghalaya Jobs NEHU Shillong Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in NEHU Shillong Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Guest Faculty in Hindi and Technical cum Program Manager in 2025.

Name of post : Guest Faculty in Hindi

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria : The eligibility criteria of the candidates and other terms and conditions shall be as per UGC Regulations 2018 latest regulations as the case may be, and their subsequent notification/ Guidelines, if any.

Remuneration : The remuneration will be at the rate of Rs.1500/- per lecture subject to a maximum of Rs. 50,000/- per month (conditions apply). The posts are purely for the defined short duration and are of the nature of Guest Faculty. No others emoluments, allowances, Medical reimbursement

are admissible. No vacation salary is payable. Guest/Part time faculty will not be given the benefit of pension, gratuity etc.

Name of post : Technical-Cum-Program Manager

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Minimum qualification:

1. Science Graduate (B.Sc.). Must have working knowledge of the current state of Technology related to the field of design innovation.

2. It is mandatory that candidates must be fluent in digital and traditional techniques of prototyping and innovative creation.

3. Candidate must be able to assess the specific needs of the target demographic (rural and urban) of the DIC and must be able to proactively create modules, workshops and systems of engagement tailored to the need of each demographic.

4. Knowledge on project handling and financial management of project account is desirable

Remuneration : As per DIC Scheme, Govt. of India

How to apply :

For the post of Guest Faculty in Hindi, candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nehut.samarth.edu.in. The last date for the application is 7th October, 2025

For the post of Technical cum Program Manager, candidates may submit the following documents via email to [email protected]; [email protected]:

i. Detailed Biodata

ii. Self-attested copies of all relevant qualifications and experience certificates

iii. Application outlining your suitability for the role

All documents in a single PDF file should be sent via email with the subject line- Application for the post of “TECHNICAL-CUM-PROGRAM MANAGER”, DIC NEHU, Meghalaya. Application deadline: 9th Oct 2025 (till 5:00 pm)

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2