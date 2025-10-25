Meghalaya Jobs North Eastern Council Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in North Eastern Council Meghalaya in 2025.

North Eastern Council Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Stenographer Grade II on deputation basis in 2025.

Name of post : Stenographer Grade II

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Officers under the Central Government or State Government or Union Territories or Statutory Organisations holding analogous post or with eight years regular service in post in the scale of Rs. 4000-100-6000 (5th CPC)/PB-1 Rs. 5,200-20,200/- + GP Rs. 2400/- (6th CPC) corresponding to pay scale of Rs. 25500 – 81100/- (Level 4) of the 7th CPC Pay Matrix or also equivalent.

Job Roles :

(a) To function as PA to senior officers.

(b) Taking shorthand dictation in English and also typing in the computer (English).

(c) Maintenance of Visitors’ Diary, files and also dak movement registers of the Officer/ Sector/ Section where he/she has been attached.

(d) Maintenance of tour details of officer(s) with whom he/she has been attached.

(e) Performing any other task assigned to him/her by his/her officer with whom he/she has been attached/Secretary/Deputy Secretary/Director (Admn.) from time to time

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications in prescribed format–Annexure I duly completed, signed by the applicant and also countersigned by the Cadre/Appointing authority along with the following documents-

1. A certificate to the effect that the particulars furnished by the applicant have been verified

and found correct as per service records.

2. Attested copies of ACRs/APARs for the last five (5) years duly attested on each page with

seal by an officer not below the rank of Under Secretary to the Govt. of India or equivalent.

3. Integrity Certificate.

4. Vigilance Clearance.

5. Cadre Clearance Certificate.

6. Major or minor penalty certificate for the last 10 years of service.

The applications must altogether reach the Director (Admn.), North Eastern Council Secretariat, Nongrim Hills, Shillong –793003

Last date for receipt of applications is 10th December 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here