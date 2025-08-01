Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in PHFI Shillong Meghalaya.

The Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI) Shillong Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Consultant-Finance Assistant.

Name of post : Consultant-Finance Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualifications:

Essential:

Graduate in Commerce or equivalent field

Desirable:

Post Graduate in commerce/MBA finance or equivalent

Experience:

Essential: 1- 3 years or more

Desirable:

Proficiency in Financial Software & Tools Working knowledge of accounting software (e.g., Tally, QuickBooks, SAP) and MS Excel for managing budgets, ledgers, and reports.

Job Roles :

Reconcile daily, monthly, and annual financial transactions to ensure accuracy and completeness. Assist in the preparation, monitoring, and management of budgets, ensuring compliance with organizational policies and applicable financial regulations. Maintain accurate bookkeeping, manage cash flow, and ensure robust financial controls across all transactions. Ensure that all financial activities, including expenses and disbursements, adhere to project budgets and comply with both internal policies and regulatory guidelines, including FCRA requirements. Perform timely and accurate management of accounts receivable and payable functions. Oversee the preparation of financial statements, balance sheets, income reports, and other financial documentation required by management and external stakeholders. Ensure data integrity and compliance in all financial reports, including adherence to FCRA reporting standards where applicable. Process and verify invoices for accuracy, ensuring compliance with organizational procurement policies and maintaining proper documentation. Identify and resolve accounting discrepancies, invoicing issues, and other financial irregularities in a timely manner. Coordinate procurement activities, ensuring compliance with both organizational policies and any relevant external regulations, including FCRA guidelines. Serve as the primary point of contact for finance-related queries, collaborating with other departments on financial matters. Support senior management at place of posting, by providing insights, reports, and assistance on special projects as needed. Travel as required. Any other task assigned by the PI.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their updated CV to [email protected] and fill the application form – https://forms.office.com/r/FaVc7fmfcR. Please mention the exact Position Code (PHFI-CNST-2572) in the email subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interview.

Last Date of Receipt of Applications: 03 August 2025