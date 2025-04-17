Applications are invited for recruitment of 43 vacant positions or jobs in MIDHANI in 2025.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistants.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Level-2 (Fitter)

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : SSC + ITI (Fitter) + NAC

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Operation / Maintenance of any Mechanical / Metallurgical equipment. Experience in steel industry will be preferred.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : Assistant Level-2 (Electrician)

No. of posts : 4

Qualification : SSC + ITI (Electrician) + NAC

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Electrical Operations / Electrical Maintenance in Manufacturing / Construction / Engineering Industry.

Name of post : Assistant Level-2 (Turner)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : SSC + ITI (Turner) + NAC

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Operation / Maintenance of

any Mechanical / Metallurgical equipment. Experience in steel industry will be preferred

Name of post : Assistant Level-2 (Welder)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : SSC + ITI (Welder) + NAC

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in Engineering/ Construction

/ Mechanical/ Metallurgical Industry. Experience in steel industry is preferable.

Name of post : Assistant Level-4 (Metallurgy)

No. of posts : 23

Qualification : Diploma in Metallurgical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification experience in steel / metallurgical industry.

Name of post : Assistant Level-4 (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 3 years post qualification industrial experience

Name of post : Assistant Level-4 (CAD Operator)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with minimum 60% marks

Experience : Minimum 1 year post qualification experience in CAD/CAM. Should have proficiency in 2D & 3D design & drawing like Auto CAD, Solid works, ProE etc

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for walk-in-interview for the above posts from 25th April 2025 to 7th May 2025. The venue is in MIDHANI Corporate Office Auditorium, Kanchanbagh, Hyderabad – 500 058. Interested candidates should reach the venue on above mentioned dates by 0800 hrs and candidates will not be allowed after 10:30 hrs.

How to apply :

Candidates should mandatorily bring all the original certificates and testimonials with one set of

photocopies thereof in support of date of birth (SSC certificate/ Birth certificate), category, educational qualification (SSC or 10th certificate/ Final Diploma Certificate/ ITI, NAC, proof of specialization/ trade/ percentage of marks, consolidated mark sheets etc. [as per the requirement of the post]) with 2 recent colour passport size photographs.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here