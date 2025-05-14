Applications are invited for recruitment of 48 vacant positions or jobs in IIMC Mizoram.

Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Assistant Professors and also Teaching Associates for for IIMC New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Kottayam, Amravati, Aizawl (Mizoram) and Jammu campuses on contract basis

Name of post : Assistant Professor

No. of posts : 25

Essential Qualification :

A i) Master’s Degree in Journalism/ Mass Communication/Computer Science/ Computer Application/ Management /Business Administration/ Corporate Communication/ Public Relations/ Digital Media/ Communication Technology with minimum 55% marks (or an equivalent grade in a point-scale wherever the grading system is followed) in a concerned/relevant/allied subject from an Indian University, or an equivalent degree from an accredited Foreign University.

ii) Besides fulfilling the above qualifications, the candidate must also clear the National Eligibility Test (NET) of the UGC or the CSIR, or a similar test that has got accreditation from the UGC, like SLET/SET or who got a Ph.D. degree in accordance with the UGC (Minimum Standards and Procedure for Award of M.Phil./Ph.D. degree) Regulations, 2009 or 2016 and their amendments from time to time as the case gets exemption from NET/SLET/SET

OR

B. Applicants got the Ph.D. degree from a foreign university/institution with a ranking among top 500 in the World University Ranking (at any time) by any one of the following: (i) Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) (ii) the Times Higher Education (THE) or (iii) the Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU) of the Shanghai Jiao Tong University (Shanghai).

Name of post : Teaching Associates

No. of posts : 23

Essential Qualification :

Master’s Degree in Journalism/Mass Communication/Computer Science/ Computer Application/

Management/ Business Administration/Corporate Communication/ Public Relations/ Digital Media/ Communication Technology with at least 55% marks in aggregate or equivalent graded score.

OR

Graduate in any subject with minimum 55% marks along with Post Graduate Diploma in Mass Media/ Journalism and Mass Communication/Management/ Computer Application/ Corporate Communication/ Public Relations/Strategic Branding/ Media Relations/ Digital Media.

Essential Experience: Minimum one year of teaching/Industry experience in relevant discipline.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their CVs along with duly filled in application form also. They should email the application form and the CV to [email protected]

Closing date for receipt of applications is 5:00pm of 4th June, 2025.

Detailed Advertisements : Link 1, Link 2