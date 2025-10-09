Mizoram Jobs Mizoram University Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Mizoram University in 2025.

Mizoram University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Project Associate-I (One Position) on Department of Biotechnology, New Delhi sponsored research project ‘Phytochemical and genotypic evaluation of underexplored Curcuma spp. from North East and South India for various applications’, being implemented by the Department of Horticulture, Aromatic and Medicinal Plants

Name of post : Project Associate-I

No. of posts : 1

Essential qualifications: Post graduate degree in relevant branch of Biological Science/ Horticulture/ HAMP with minimum 55% marks or also equivalent CGPA.

Desirable qualification: Candidates with published work/experience in the project area shall also get preference.

Responsibilities:

The project require travelling to different parts of North East for collection of germplasms, multiplication of germplasms in the farm of Mizoram University, recoding and also monitoring of crop parameters, and detailed phytochemical studies including GCMS and HPLC analysis. It is obligatory on part of staff to write research papers also on the outcome of the project.

Monthly Stipend: Rs. 31,000 + HRA (8%) for NET/GATE qualified candidates and Rs. 25,000 + HRA (8%) for candidates without NET/GATE

Upper Age Limit: 35 Years

How to apply:

Interested eligible candidates may submit their application (covering letter) along with detailed biodata, self-attested copies of all testimonials starting from class 10th class onwards and certificate of experience, training/conference /workshop and research publications, if any, in a single PDF file at e-mail: [email protected]

Application shall be accepted through email only. No hard copy required.

The last date of submission of application is 23rd October, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here