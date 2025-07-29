Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching and non-teaching positions or jobs in Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram.

Sainik School Chhingchhip Mizoram is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Teachers, Ward Boy and Ayah.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Name of post : TGT

No. of posts : 4

Subject wise vacancies :

English : 2

Hindi : 1

Science : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

(i) Four years integrated degree course from NCTE recognized university with at least 50% marks in the concerned subject as well as in the aggregated including B.Ed. Component.

OR

Bachelors/ Honours Degree from a recognized university with at least 50% marks in concerned subjects, combination of subjects and also in aggregate with B.Ed. Degree from NCTE recognized

Institution/University with at least 50% marks/ three-year integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed from NCTE recognized Institution with atleast 50% marks.

OR

Graduation in concerned subject with at least 50% marks and 1-year B.Ed. (Special Education) from

Rehabilitation Council of India (RCI) with atleast 50% marks.

OR

Post Graduate in concerned subject with a minimum 55% marks or equivalent grade and three-year

integrated B.Ed.-M.Ed from NCTE recognised institution with atleast 50% marks.

(ii) Qualified in the Central Teacher Eligibility Test (Paper –II) conducted by the Government of India.

(iii) Competence to teach through English & Hindi languages.

Desirable Qualification :

(i) Teaching Experience in CBSE affiliated English Medium School.

(ii) Knowledge of Computer Applications

Salary : Rs. 69,595/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : 21-35 years

Name of post : Ward Boy / Ward Staff / Warder

No. of posts : 4

Essential Qualification : Should have passed Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized Board.

Desirable Qualification : Experience of working in a residential public School in same post and Knowledge of Computer application

Salary : Rs. 27,900/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : 18-50 years

Name of post : GE (Ayah) – Female

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Should have passed Matriculation or equivalent from any recognized Board.

Salary : Rs. 27,900/- per month (Consolidated)

Age Limit : 18-50 years

How to apply :

Desirous candidates should apply to the Principal, Sainik School Chhingcchhip, Chhingchhip Village, Dist- Serchhip, Mizoram-796161 on the prescribed format given below along with attested copies of certificates and testimonials mentioning % of marks from Matriculation onwards. All applicants must mention telephone/mobile number, E-mail and enclose a passport size photograph, self-addressed envelope affixed with Rs. 30/- stamps and a crossed Bank Draft of Rs. 500/- (non-refundable), except SC & ST candidates, drawn in favour of Principal, Sainik School

Chhingchhip, payable at State Bank of India, Electric Veng Branch, Aizawl (Code 16361, IFSC

code-SBIN0016361). The last date of receipt of applications is 9th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here