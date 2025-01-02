Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in Munitions India Limited in 2025.

Munitions India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Graduate and Diploma Project Engineers in Chemical & Mechanical trades in 2025. Munitions India Limited [MIL] is a Defence Public Sector Enterprise [CPSE] under the ministry of Defence,Government of India. MIL, the India’s biggest manufacturer and market leader is engaged in Production, Testing Research & Development and Marketing of comprehensive range of ammunition & explosives for Army, Navy, Air force & Para-Military Forces. With Corporate Office at Pune (India), MIL in its 12 state-of-the-art manufacturing units located across the country employs skilled workforce of around 22,500. These factories have proven integrated base for production of Small, Medium & High calibre ammunition, Mortars, Rockets, Hand Grenades etc. with in-house manufacturing of Initiatory Compositions, Propellants and also High Explosives for over 150 years. Its primary objective is to provide competitive edge to the Armed Forces by equipping them with modern and also quality battlefield ammunitions.

Name of posts : Graduate and Diploma Project Engineers

No. of posts : 10

Discipline wise vacancies :

Chemical : 4

Mechanical : 6

Essential Qualification: Graduate and Diploma Engineers having Apprenticeship in manufacturing/ handling of Ammunitions and also Explosives with education qualification of BE/B-Tech or Diploma.

Age Limit: The maximum age limit applicable to General Category candidates is 30 years. Age relaxation is as per Govt rules altogether.

How to apply :

Candidates may send their applications along with other documents also by post to “The Chief General Manager, Ordnance Factory Dehuroad, A Unit of Munitions India Limited, Govt. of India Enterprises, Ministry of Defence, Dist.: Pune (Maharashtra), Pin – 412101.

Closing Date for Receipt of Application: 21 days altogether from the date of publication of advertisement in

Employment News.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here