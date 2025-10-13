Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD in 2025.
National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists in 2025.
Name of post : Climate Change Specialist – Mitigation
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Master’s Degree in Renewable Energy, Energy Engineering, Climate Science, Sustainable Development from a recognized university or institution. Additional certifications or training in renewable energy, carbon management, or related domains will be an added advantage
Experience : At least 12 years of professional experience with at least 4 years of handson experience in handling mid to large sized climate change mitigation related projects.
Name of post : IT Specialist (Carbon Finance Cell)
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Master’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science
Additional qualifications in Data Science, Project Management, or Public Policy & Technology will be an added advantage
Experience : Minimum 8 years of total experience, with at least 5 years in IT development / project management roles
Name of post : Head – Rural Tech and Innovations
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters’ Degree in Agri Business Management, Masters’ Degree in Rural Technology, Masters’ Degree in Engineering (Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Agriculture/ Food
Processing)
Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in technology transfer, rural innovation, or agri-tech.
Name of post : Head – Data & Impact Evaluation
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Masters degree in development studies/ Statistics/ Data Science/ Economics/ Computer Science/ Agriculture Economics
Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in monitoring and impact evaluation for rural development or technology programmes.
Name of post : Head – Finance, Compliance and Commercialization
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : CA/ MBA (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business) /PGDM (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business)
Experience : Minimum experience of 10 years in market development, rural finance or value chain facilitation.
Name of post : E-Commerce Specialist
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate with specialisation in marketing, preferably E- marketing/ online/ social media marketing
Experience :
- Should be an ONDC and E-Commerce sector expert
- Experience of 4-5 years in Key account management services
- Should be well versed in data collection, compilation, analysis and management
- Should be well versed with computer applications such as excel
How to apply :
Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/
Candidates can apply only online from 13.10.2025 to 28.10.2025 and no other mode of application will be accepted.
Application Fees :
- SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-
- All others : Rs. 850/-
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here