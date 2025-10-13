Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in NABARD in 2025.

National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Specialists in 2025.

Name of post : Climate Change Specialist – Mitigation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Master’s Degree in Renewable Energy, Energy Engineering, Climate Science, Sustainable Development from a recognized university or institution. Additional certifications or training in renewable energy, carbon management, or related domains will be an added advantage

Experience : At least 12 years of professional experience with at least 4 years of handson experience in handling mid to large sized climate change mitigation related projects.

Name of post : IT Specialist (Carbon Finance Cell)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science, or Master’s degree in computer applications, Information Technology, Computer Science

Additional qualifications in Data Science, Project Management, or Public Policy & Technology will be an added advantage

Experience : Minimum 8 years of total experience, with at least 5 years in IT development / project management roles

Name of post : Head – Rural Tech and Innovations

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters’ Degree in Agri Business Management, Masters’ Degree in Rural Technology, Masters’ Degree in Engineering (Electronics and Communication/ Electronics and Telecommunication/ Electrical/ Mechanical/ Computer/ Computer Science/ Agriculture/ Food

Processing)

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in technology transfer, rural innovation, or agri-tech.

Name of post : Head – Data & Impact Evaluation

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Masters degree in development studies/ Statistics/ Data Science/ Economics/ Computer Science/ Agriculture Economics

Experience : Minimum 10 years’ experience in monitoring and impact evaluation for rural development or technology programmes.

Name of post : Head – Finance, Compliance and Commercialization

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : CA/ MBA (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business) /PGDM (Marketing/ Finance/ Rural Management/Agri-Business)

Experience : Minimum experience of 10 years in market development, rural finance or value chain facilitation.

Name of post : E-Commerce Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate/Post Graduate with specialisation in marketing, preferably E- marketing/ online/ social media marketing

Experience :

Should be an ONDC and E-Commerce sector expert Experience of 4-5 years in Key account management services Should be well versed in data collection, compilation, analysis and management Should be well versed with computer applications such as excel

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nabard.org/

Candidates can apply only online from 13.10.2025 to 28.10.2025 and no other mode of application will be accepted.

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ PWBD : Rs. 150/-

All others : Rs. 850/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here