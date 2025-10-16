Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in NABCONS in 2025.

NABARD Consultancy Services (NABCONS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Communication Specialist and Insurance Specialist in 2025.

Name of post : Communication Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. Master’s in mass communication/Journalism or equivalent

2. 7 years of experience in managing IEC and Communication functions in public or reputed private sector agencies

3. Experience in designing and implementing communication campaigns.

4. Proven ability to develop communication materials.

5. Proven capacity to work hard and produce quality products within tight deadlines.

6. Excellent communication skills in English and at least one (preferably two) Major Indian language, Oral and written

Job Roles :

1. Support implementation of the Communication Strategy under guidance of the Communication Head.

2. As may be required, develop target-group specific communication materials.

3. Support state/district fisheries officers in rolling out communication campaigns.

4. Development of multi- media information dissemination platforms including newsletter, brochures, videos, etc.

5. Facilitate work of the Communication and/or Event management Firms contracted by the PMU.

6. Research and write press releases and company website updates, including newsletters, blog posts and infographics.

7. Support implementation of the Project and any other program assigned by the Project Director.

Name of post : Insurance Specialist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience :

1. MBA with 5 years of Experience in the field of insurance, designing insurance products etc.

2. Strong working knowledge of insurance products and underwriting guidelines

3. Preference would be given to candidate worked with international organizations like

World Bank, ADB, AFD, KFW, GIZ etc.

Job Roles :

1. To assist the PMU in implementation of Aquaculture Insurance.

2. Deals with all matters related to insurance within the project, including assessing insurance needs, procuring appropriate insurance coverage, managing insurance claims, and ensuring compliance with insurance requirements.

3. To provide data and reports on Insurance policy, claims experience, and other key metrics to management.

4. Collaborating with all stakeholders across departments, functions, and levels of the organization related to implementation of Aquaculture Insurance.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts up to 26 October 2025 by clicking link and filling the details therein:

Communication Specialist : https://forms.office.com/r/afQx0jsjZa

Insurance Specialist : https://forms.office.com/r/FygVQ6TB0A

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here