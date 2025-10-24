Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in Nagaland University in 2025.

Nagaland University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Field Investigator in the project entitled “Understand the HIV/AIDS Status in Chessore and Tizit Blocks under Shamator and Mon Districts of Nagaland respectively” at the Department of Education, School of Humanities & Education in 2025.

Name of post : Field Investigator

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : P.G. with minimum 55% marks with Computer Skills & Working with NGOs

Emoluments : Rs. 20,000/- per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates may send their application containing covering letter, detailed CV including educational qualifications, valid email id and contact number etc to [email protected].

Last date of receiving applications is 30-10-2025

Shortlisted Candidates will be informed about the time of interview by mail/ mobile phone and also

will be uploaded in the University website.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here