Nagaland Jobs 2025 NIT Nagaland Recruitment

Applications are invited for recruitment of various project based positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of JRF (Four No.) and SRF (Two No.) in a Research Project funded under Partnership for accelerated Innovation and Research (PAIR) of Anusandhan National Research Foundation (ANRF), Govt of India in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering/ Metallurgy engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/ aeronautical engineering/Physics. Candidate must have obtained

at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree with GATE / NET score.

Desirable: Working experience in materials science related research experience

Salary : Rs 37,000/- per month + 10% HRA

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S. / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering / Nanotechnology/Electronics. Candidate must have obtained

at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree with NET/GATE qualified students will be given preference)

Desirable: Working experience in thin film Deposition Techniques

Salary : Rs 37,000/- per month + 10% HRA

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech/M.S. / M.Sc or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering/ Metallurgy engineering/Physics. Candidate must have obtained at least 60% marks or 6.5 CGPA out of 10 in UG and PG Degree with GATE / NET score.

Desirable: Working experience materials science related research

Salary : Rs 37,000/- per month + 10% HRA

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow (SRF)

No. of posts : 2

Essential Educational Qualification: M.E. / M. Tech / M.S. / M. Sc or equivalent degree in Mechanical Engineering/Production Engineering/Materials Science and Engineering/ Metallurgy

engineering/ Aerospace Engineering/ aeronautical engineering/ Electronics and Communication Engineering / Nanotechnology/Electronics/Physics with 2 years of Research experience

Desirable: Working experience materials science related research and 1 SCI publication

Salary : Rs. 42,000/- per month + 10% HRA

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with

consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format with all supporting documents and CV by email to [email protected] on or before 12:00 hours of 24-11-2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here