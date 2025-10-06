Applications are invited for recruitment of 1176 vacant positions or jobs in Nagaland Police in 2025.

Nagaland Police is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of 1176 vacant positions or jobs of Constables in 2025.

Name of post : Constable (GD)

No. of posts : 1176

Pay Scale : Level-3 (GP Rs. 1800)

Educational Qualification : Minimum criteria should be Class-6 Passed for Backward Tribes and Class-8 Passed for Indigenous Naga Tribes of Nagaland from NBSE or Equivalent Qualification from any recognised Board of School Education in India.

Selection Procedure : Physical / Medical Standards, Outdoor (PET), Written Examination and Interview

Age Limit : Age of the applicant, as on the date of issue of this advertisement, shall not be less than 18(eighteen) years and not more than 38(thirtyeight) years, as one time relaxation of age as per P&AR OM NO.AR/ESTT-10/4/2024/297 Dt. 26/02/2024. Age concession for serving Government employees is as per Government Notifications.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online through Nagaland Police Registration Portal https://nagalandpolicerecruitment.in

Opening Date for submission of Online Application : 06-10-2025 (12:00 Noon)

Closing Date for submission of Online Application : 07-11-2025 (3:00 P.M)

Application Fees :

Applicants must pay the Examination Fee of Rs. 300/-(Rupees Three Hundred, only) online. The fee is non-refundable.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here