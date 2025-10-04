Nagaland Jobs NIT Nagaland Recruitment 2025

Applications are invited for recruitment of various academic positions or jobs in NIT Nagaland in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Nagaland is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Research Assistant (RA) in 2025 in a Research Project with funding from Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR), Govt. of India entitled “Staying Healthy: Traditional Healing Practices and Social Organization of Indian Tribes in a Comparative Perspective for Post-Covid Health Challenges.”

Name of post : Research Assistant (RA)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Educational Qualification: Post Graduate in any Social Science discipline (with minimum 55%). Preference to Applicants with NET/M.Phil /Ph.D

Desirable: Research and Report Writing experience.

Consolidated Salary : Rs 37,000/- (+ Additional Travel Allowance)

Selection Procedure :

Date of interview: 10th October, 2025, Time : 10:30am, Venue: Administrative Block, NIT Nagaland

Chumukedima, Dimapur – 797103

How to apply :

Eligible candidates having appropriate qualifications in relevant subject/specialization with consistently good academic records and experience may send their application in the prescribed format and CV (in advance) by email to [email protected] on or before 8th October, 2025. Likewise, people choosing to walk-in can do so with furnished application, supporting documents (in original, for verification) on 10th October, 2025 at 10:30am.

Applicants must bring one set of self-attested photocopies of all certificates and one passport size photo with the application at the time of Interview.

Applicants must also bring original certificates at the time of the Interview for verification.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here