Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in NFDC in 2025.

National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the post or job of IT Manager in 2025.

Name of post : IT Manager

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduation – B. Tech (IT, CS, ECE, BCA)

Post-Graduation (Optional) – MBA

Experience :

1. Minimum 5-6 years of experience in product management or other relevant IT experience.

2. Deep knowledge and experience with SaaS application products, technologies and architecture.

3. Experience using Google Analytics or an equivalent website performance measurement tool.

4. Demonstrated experience in building pervasive, highly usable web products.

5. Ability to prioritize in ambiguous situations.

6. Exceptional communication skills, including presentation, formal writing, verbal

Age : Up to 45 years

Remuneration : Rs. 1,00,000/- per month all inclusive

How to apply :

Interested candidates may fill up the application form on NFDC LinkedIn Portal https://in.linkedin.com/company/nfdcindia on or before 07/11/2025, 6.00 PM.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here