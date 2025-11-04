Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NFSU in 2025.

National Forensic Sciences University (NFSU) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Junior Scientific Officer and also Scientific Assistant on contractual basis in 2025.

Name of post : Junior Scientific Officer

No. of posts : 2

Discipline wise vacancies :

Forensic Narcotics/NDPS : 1

Multimedia Forensics : 1

Qualification :

Forensic Narcotics/NDPS : Master’s degree in Forensic Science (with Forensic Chemistry as a specialization) / Forensic Science/Chemistry/Biochemistry/Forensic Pharmacy/Pharmaceutical

Chemistry/ Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance from recognized University/Institute. Three (03) years of experience in Analysis / Research also in the relevant field in any Central / State / UT Government organization or recognized laboratory recognized laboratory / research institute or equivalent Industrial experience.

Multimedia Forensics : Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) OR Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) OR Information Technology OR Electronics OR Electrical and Electronics (EEE); OR Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) OR Master degree in Computer Science OR Information Technology OR Electronics OR Physics; OR Forensic Science OR Forensic Science (specialization Cyber

Forensics) OR Digital Forensics OR Digital forensics and Information Security OR Cyber Security OR Multimedia Forensics OR Information and Communication Technology OR Artificial Intelligence OR Data Science OR Cyber Security Management from recognized University or Institute. Three (03) years of experience also in Analysis / Research in the relevant field in any Central / State / UT Government organization or recognized laboratory recognized laboratory / research institute or equivalent Industrial experience.

Pay : Consolidated Monthly Salary of Rs.60,200/-

Age Limit : Not be more than 35 years of age altogether.

Name of post : Scientific Assistant (Multimedia Forensics)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor of Engineering/Bachelor of Technology in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) OR Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) OR Information Technology OR Electronics OR Electrical and Electronics (EEE); OR Computer Science and Engineering (Cyber Security) OR Master degree in Computer Science OR Information Technology OR Electronics OR Physics; OR Forensic Science OR Forensic Science (specialization Cyber Forensics) OR Digital Forensics OR Digital forensics and Information Security OR Cyber Security OR Multimedia Forensics OR Information and Communication Technology OR Artificial Intelligence OR Data Science OR Cyber Security Management from recognized University or Institute.

Pay : Consolidated Monthly Salary of Rs.47,400/-

Age Limit : Not be more than 30 years of age altogether

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview altogether on 10th November 2025. The venue is altogether at National Forensic Sciences University, Gandhinagar Campus, Gujarat. Reporting Time: 10:00 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring original certificates and also documents (educational qualification,

experience certificates, age proof, etc.) for verification at the time of the interview.

One set of self-attested photocopies of all supporting documents (degree, marksheets, experience certificates, etc.) should also be submitted to the Recruitment Cell at the time of the interview.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here