National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Group-A and Group-C posts or career in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Finance & Accounts)

No. of posts : 9

Pay Level : Level-10 (Rs.56,100-1,77,500)

Essential Educational Qualifications: Master of Business Administration (Finance) {MBA (Finance)} through regular course from a recognised University or Institute

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Library & Information Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level-6 (Rs.35,400- 1,12,400)

Essential Educational Qualifications: Bachelor in Library Science from a recognised University or

Institute.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Junior Translation Officer

No. of posts : 1

Pay Level : Level-6 (Rs.35,400- 1,12,400)

Essential Educational Qualifications:

(i) Master’s degree of a recognised University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree Level.

or

Master’s degree of a recognised University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree Level.

or

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree Level.

or

Master’s degree of a recognised University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as a medium of an examination at the degree Level.

or

Master’s degree of a recognised university in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at the degree Level.

and

(ii) Recognised Diploma or Certificate Course in translation from Hindi to English and vice-a-versa or two years experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice-a-versa in Central

or State Government offices, including Government of India undertaking.

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Accountant

No. of posts : 42

Pay Level : Level-5 (Rs.29,200- 92,300)

Essential Educational Qualifications:

i. Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University or Institute;

and

ii. Intermediate in Chartered Accountant (CA);

or

Intermediate in Cost and Management Accountant (CMA).

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Stenographer

No. of posts : 31

Pay Level : Level-4 (Rs.25,500- 81,100)

Essential Educational Qualifications:

(i) Bachelor’s Degree from a recognised University or Institute

and

(ii) Dictation of 05 minutes at the speed of 80 words per minute in shorthand (English or Hindi) and transcription time (on computer only) shall be 50 minutes for English and 65 minutes for Hindi.

Maximum Age Limit : 28 years

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhai.gov.in/

Last Date for submission of Online Application is 15.12.2025 (06:00 PM)

Application Fees :

Unreserved / OBC / EWS : Processing fees of Rs.500/- for each post.

For SC/ ST/ PwBD : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here