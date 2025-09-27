Applications are invited for recruitment of 34 vacant positions or career in NHIDCL in 2025.

National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre) in 2025.

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Technical Cadre)

No. of posts : 34

Qualification :

Degree in Civil Engineering from any recognized University / Institute

and

Qualified GATE (Civil Engineering) in any of the year 2023/2024/2025

Selection Procedure :

Candidates’ selection is on the basis of the best of the GATE scores in Civil Engineering. Only scores in any of the year viz. 2023/2024/2025 are acceptable. Accordingly, the candidates must provide best of the scores got in any of these three years in the online application form. Candidates having equal scores will be selected in chronological order of their dates of birth, with the oldest being selected first amongst them. If date of births of the candidates are the same, their selection will be in alphabetical order of their first names as it appears in their 10th Certificate.

Job Roles :

Responsibilities include planning, designing, executing and monitoring Civil engineering

projects. The projects should be related to National Highways, Strategic Roads, Tunnels and infrastructure projects etc. They should be able to ensure compliance with government policies and standards and any other work assigned by the competent authority.

Pay Scale : Rs.50,000-3%-1,60,000

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nhidcl.com/

Opening of Online Application: 4th October, 2025.

Last Date for Submission of application: 3rd November, 2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here