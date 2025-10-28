Applications are invited for recruitment of various security positions or jobs in NIO in 2025.

National Institute of Oceanography (NIO) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Security Assistant in 2025.

Name of post : Security Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: JCO in Army or other Paramilitary Forces with five years experience

in the work of security.

Desirable Qualification: Good verbal communication in Hindi & English, written

communication skill with knowledge of computers, modern firefighting and security

monitoring systems.

Job Requirement/ Nature of work:

To be responsible for day-to-day security of the office premises and Campus(es), Colony, Guest House, Establishment etc. of CSIR NIO Campus(es) and handling other related tasks like intelligence, vigilance, fire-fighting and safety standards of estate & buildings, round the clock vigil, regulation of movement of persons and goods to and from the Institute Campus, etc., liaison with local Police & other authorities, audit, security contract, supervising and controlling the regular/outsourced security personnel who will be deployed for security/duty, maintenance of records, besides any other work as and when assigned by the Competent Authority.

Pay : Level 06 (Rs.35400-112400)

Upper Age Limit : 28 years as on 05.11.2025

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.nio.res.in/

Last date of submission of Online Application: 05.11.2025 (UPTO 11:59 PM)

Application Fees :

Unreserved (UR), OBC (NCL), and EWS Candidates : Rs. 500/-

SC/ST/Women/Ex-Servicemen candidates Application Fee : Exempted

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here