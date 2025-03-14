Applications are invited for recruitment of 20 vacant positions or career in NIT Bhopal in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Bhopal is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Assistant Professors in 2025.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-II (on Contract Basis) / Assistant Professor Grade-I

No. of posts : 20

Eligibility Criteria : Bachelor and Master’s degrees in relevant disciplines

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://manitrec.samarth.edu.in/ from 17th March 2025 up to 16th April 2025

Print copy of completely filled and submitted online application form duly signed at appropriate places along with credit point sheet, summary sheet and all enclosures in support of educational qualification, experience, category, documents for credit points claimed, etc. must reach to – The Registrar, Maulana Azad National Institute of Technology (MANIT) Bhopal, Link Road Number 3,

Near Kali Mata Mandir, Bhopal (M.P.) – 462003 on or before 23/04/2025 (till 04:30 PM) only through Speed Post/Registered Post.

Application Fees :

Candidates belonging to Unreserved/ OBC/ EWS category must altogether pay a non-refundable application fee of Rs. 1,500.00 (Rupees One Thousand Five Hundred Only) through application portal only.

For the Indian Nationals applying from abroad & OCI Card-holders, applicants must altogether pay an application fee of USD $60 [Equivalent INR= Rs. 5,250/-]

Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwD categories and Women candidates altogether gets exemption from

application fee

In case of candidates applying for multiple posts, candidates must also submit separate Application Form for each post and each Department / Centre with separate

application fee.

The application fee once submitted is not transferable, non-refundable and also non-adjustable for

any future vacancy.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here