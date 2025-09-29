Applications are invited for recruitment of various teaching positions or jobs in NIT Delhi in 2025.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Associate Professor and Assistant Professor in 2025.

Name of post : Associate Professor

No. of posts : 6

Qualification : PhD

Experience :

Six years after Ph.D. of which atleast three years at the level of Assistant Professor with Academic Grade Pay of Rs.8000.

OR

Nine years total working experience, of which three years should be after Ph.D., with atleast three years at the level of Assistant Professor with Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 8000.

Name of post : Assistant Professor Grade-I

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : PhD

Experience : Ten years after Ph.D. or thirteen years total working experience, out of which seven years should be after Ph.D. At least three years at the level of Associate Professor with Academic Grade Pay of Rs. 9,500 or four years at the level of Associate Professor with Academic Grade Pay of

Rs. 9000 or combination of Rs. 9000 and Rs. 9500 or equivalent in an Institute of repute or Research & Development lab or relevant industry

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://nitdelhirec.samarth.edu.in/index.php

Last date for filling and submission of online application is 17.10.2025 (up to 11:55 PM).

The printout (hard copy) of the online application along with all requisite supporting documents

and Annexure (s) including D1 to D22 must reach, on or before 31.10.2025 till 5:00 PM, to the

office of: “The Registrar, National Institute of Technology Delhi, Plot No. FA7, Zone P1, GT Karnal Road, Delhi-110036, India.”

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here