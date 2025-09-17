Applications are invited for recruitment of 56 vacant positions or career in Northeast Frontier Railway in 2025.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible sportspersons for recruitment of posts or career in various grades in 2025.

Name of post : Pay Levels 5 or 4 (GP Rs.2800 / 2400)

No. of posts : 5

Educational Qualification : Graduate or equivalent examination passed from recognised university/ institution.

Sports Norms : Passed Class 10th (matriculation) or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Age Limit : 18 -25 years as on 01-January-2026

Name of post : Pay Levels 3 or 2 (GP Rs. 2000 / 1900)

No. of posts : 16

Educational Qualification : Passed Class 12th (+2 stage) or its equivalent examination from a Govt.

recognized Board/Council/ Institution

Sports Norms :

Represented the country in any of the Category-B championships/events

OR

At least 3rd position in any of the Category-C championships/events

OR

At least 3rd position in Senior/Youth/Junior National Championships

OR

At least 3rd position in National Games organized under the aegis of Indian Olympic Association

OR

At least 3rd position in All India Inter University Championships organized under the aegis of Association of Indian Universities

OR

1st position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

Age Limit : 18 -25 years as on 01-January-2026

Name of post : Pay Level 1 (GP Rs. 1800)

No. of posts : 35

Educational Qualification : Passed Class 10th (matriculation) or ITI or equivalent or National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) granted by NCVT

Sports Norms :

Represented the country in any of the Category-C championships/events

OR

At least 3rd position in Federation Cup Championships (Senior Category)

OR

Represented a state or equivalent unit, except in marathon and cross-country with at least 8th position in Senior National championships only

Age Limit : 18 -25 years as on 01-January-2026

Selection Procedure :

Short-listed eligible candidates will be called for –

(i) Trial of sports performance.

(ii) Interview and assessment of sports achievement, educational qualification etc.

How to apply :

Candidates are required to apply ONLINE through the link given in the website www.nfr.indianrailways.gov.in.

Closing Date of Online Applications : 15.10.2025

Application Fees :

Others: Rs.500/- (Rupees five hundred only).

SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, Women, Minority and Economic Backward Class candidates: Rs.250/- (Rupees two hundred and fifty only).

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here