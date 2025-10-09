Applications are invited for recruitment of various dental positions or career in Northeast Frontier Railway in 2025.

Northeast Frontier Railway is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Part Time Dental Surgeon (PTDS) on contract basis at Railway Hospital, Katihar, under Katihar Division of Northeast Frontier Railway in 2025.

Name of post : Part Time Dental Surgeon (PTDS)

No. of posts : 1

Educational Qualification:

BDS Degree with completion of internship. Registered with Dental Council of India/State Dental Council.

Experience:

Minimum 3 years of post-registration experience. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Government or reputed private hospitals.

Age Limit (as on 01.09.2025): Maximum 53 years. Age relaxation: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC candidates. Those who have already served 12 terms as CMP in Indian Railways need not apply.

Monthly Remuneration: Rs. 36,900/-

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview as per the following schedule-

Date: 12.11.2025

Time: 10:00 (AM) to 13:00 (PM) & 14:00(PM) to 17:00 (PM)

Reporting Time: By 09:00 (AM)

Venue: Auditorium of Divisional Railway Hospital, Katihar Division, Northeast Frontier Railway

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following documents in original along with one set of attested copies and 04 passport-size self-attested photographs:

Proof of Date of Birth (Age) BDS Degree and Internship Completion Certificate Dental Council Registration Certificate Experience Certificate(s) Caste Certificate (SC/ST) / OBC (Non-Creamy Layer as per Central Govt. prescribed format will be

accepted) Mark sheets of all relevant qualifications Character certificate from two Gazetted Officers

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here