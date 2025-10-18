Applications are invited for recruitment of 21 vacant positions or career in NTPC Mining Limited in 2025.

NTPC Mining Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Executives in 2025.

Name of post : Executive (Finance)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized university / institution and fully qualified CA / CMA

Experience : Minimum 1 year post qualification experience (excluding articleship period) in the area of Finance / Accounts

Name of post : Executive (Environment Management)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Graduate Engineering Degree in Environment with at least 60% marks

(OR)

Graduate with at least 60% marks, along with a minimum of two years of full-time PG Degree / PG Diploma / M.Sc / M.Tech in Environment Engineering / Environment Science / Environmental Management with at least 60% marks from a recognised University / Institution.

For PwBD candidates, the Minimum marks required are 50%.

Experience : Minimum 01-year post- qualification experience in the field of Environmental Compliance and regulatory affairs / Environmental impact assessment (EIA) / Pollution control and

monitoring / Land and biodiversity management / Sustainable and post-mining practices.

Name of post : Assistant Mine Surveyor

No. of posts : 15

Qualification :

Full time regular Diploma in Mines Survey / Mining / Civil Engineering from a State Mine Technical Board or recognised institution with Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulations (CMR).

Experience :

Minimum 05-year post- qualification experience in the field of Mine Surveying after obtaining the Surveyor’s Certificate of Competency from DGMS. The same is relaxed by 01- year for SC/ST category vacancies.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply for the above posts through the website https://www.nml.co.in/en/jobs/ from 27th October 2025 to 15th November 2025.

Application Fees :

UR / EWS / OBC : Rs. 500/-

SC / ST / XSM / PwBD/ Female / Third Gender : NIL

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here