Applications are invited for recruitment of various medical positions or jobs in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Authorised Medical Attendant (AMA) on Part-Time Contractual Basis in its Kolkata office in 2025.

Name of post : Authorised Medical Attendant (AMA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification & Experience : Graduate / post-graduate medical professionals (Doctors) with 58% marks in graduation levels (MBBS) and also minimum 10 years’ hospital / clinical experience

How to apply :

Candidates may apply with detailed biodata and two recent passport size photographs on or before 7th November 2025 to GM (Kolkata Office) – HoD, Oil India Limited, 4 India Exchange Place, 4th Floor, ICC Building, Kolkata – 700 001.

The Envelope containing the Application/Bio-data should have superscription with aforementioned ‘Advertisement No. along with Date’

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here