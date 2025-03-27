Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Domain Expert to offer strategic input and operational expertise across City Gas Distribution (CGD) and Compressed Bio Gas (CBG) businesses in 2025.

Name of post : Domain Expert (CGD / CBG)

No. of posts : 1

Eligibility Criteria :

a) Candidates should have a degree in Engineering from a recognized institution (postgraduate qualifications are highly desirable).

b) The candidate should have a minimum of 15 years of experience in Oil & Gas Marketing companies, City Gas Distribution (CGD) companies, or Biogas manufacturing companies. Additionally, the candidate must have held a C-suite position (such as Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Chief Operating Officer (COO)) or a senior management role in Business Development, Marketing, Strategy, Planning, or an equivalent function within such organizations.

c) A Master’s degree in Business Administration (MBA) or equivalent will be desirable.

d) Candidates having following professional training or certifications would be preferred: –

Project Management Professional (PMP) certification.

Training in Risk Management and Compliance related to the Oil & Gas industry.

Certification in Gas Pipeline Design, Operations or related technical areas.

e) The incumbent should not be more than 65 years on the last date of receipt of application. An empaneled expert will cease to be in panel on attaining the age limit.

Skills :

a) Strong strategic and analytical mindset with the ability to evaluate complex business operations.

b) Expertise in financial planning, project management, and performance monitoring.

c) Deep understanding of the regulatory environment related to the CGD and CBG sectors.

d) Identifying risks and formulating mitigation strategies.

e) Experience in structuring partnerships, supply chain optimization, and market analysis.

f) Excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

g) Prepare business strategies, including project evaluation, risk mitigation, and operational efficiency.

h) Assist in developing and optimizing financial, operational, and regulatory frameworks.

i) Support the formulation and review of detailed project reports, business models, and progress evaluations.

j) Facilitate stakeholder coordination, knowledge sharing, and inter-company collaboration.

k) Analyze and advise on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging opportunities.

l) Provide insights on virtual pipeline solutions and alternative logistics in areas lacking conventional pipeline infrastructure.

m) Contribute to the identification of new business opportunities and the optimization of related-party transactions.

How to apply :

Interested and eligible candidates may send their duly filled-in application form in prescribed format along with requisite documents at email id [email protected] on or before 23:59 hours of 26.04.2025.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here