Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or career in Oil India Limited in 2025.

Oil India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Contractual HR & Administrative Officer in 2025.

Name of post : Contractual HR & Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 2

Eligibility Criteria :

(i) Full Time Post Graduate Degree in Business Administration / Human Resources or Personnel

Management of 02 (two) years duration from a Govt. recognized University/Institute.

OR

Full time PG Diploma in HRM or Personnel Management from Govt. recognized Institute / University.

(ii) Post Qualification Work Experience of more than 03 (three) years as Administrative Officer or HR & Administrative Officer in any Govt./Public/ Private Sector organization of repute.

Age Limit : Minimum age: 24 years, Upper age limit: 40 years as on date of registration for Walk-in-Interview

Emoluments : Rs. 70,000/- per month

Selection Procedure :

Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 30th May 2025. The venue is in OIL HOUSE, 2A, District Shopping Centre, Saraswatinagar, Basni, Jodhpur-342005, Rajasthan. Time of Registration is from 9 AM to 11 AM

How to apply :

Candidates must bring the following document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) in originals while reporting for the Walk-in-Interview process:

a) Filled in Personal Bio-Data Form (format given on the last 2 pages of this advertisement).

b) 01 (One) recent 3cm X 3cm coloured photograph.

c) Valid Identity Proof and valid Address Proof from Competent Government Authority.

d) Date of Birth (DOB) proof i.e., Birth Certificate or Class X certificate containing DOB.

e) Admit Card, Marksheet and Pass Certificate of Class 10 issued by the concerned Government

Recognised Education Board; Document(s)/Certificate(s)/Testimonial(s) of essential qualification(s) and Experience Certificate(s).

f) Valid Caste Certificate (SC/ST/OBC), if applicable; Valid Non-Creamy Layer certificate, if applicable; Valid Income and Asset Certificate to be produced by Economically Weaker Sections, if applicable; Valid Disability Certificate, if applicable; Valid Discharge Book/Service and Release Certificate for Ex-Servicemen (Pages containing Personal Particulars and Service Particulars), if applicable.

g) No-Objection Certificate from concerned employer, in original, in case the applicant is working in any organization.

h) A set of self-attested photocopies of all applicable document(s)/certificate(s)/testimonial(s) as

mentioned above

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here