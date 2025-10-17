Applications are invited for recruitment of over 2000 vacant positions or career in ONGC in 2025.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of 2623 posts or career of Apprentices under The Apprentices Act 1961 (as amended from time to time) in 2025.

Name of post : Apprentice

No. of posts : 2623

Eligibility Criteria : As per ONGC norms

Age : Minimum 18 years and maximum 24 years as on 06.11.2025, i.e. the Date of Birth of the

Candidate/Applicant should be between 06.11.2001 and 06.11.2007. Upper age is relaxed by 5 years for SC/ST candidates and 3 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) candidates. Candidates belonging to PwBD categories shall be given age relaxation up to 10 years, up to 15 years for SC/ST and up to 13 years for OBC (Non-Creamy Layer) Candidates.

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the relevant trades (please refer to the detailed advertisement, link of which is given below).

They can apply through the websites https://apprenticeshipindia.gov.in/ and https://nats.education.gov.in/

Last date for receiving of applications is 06.11.2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here