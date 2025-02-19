Applications are invited for recruitment of 115 vacant positions or career in POWERGRID in 2025.

POWERGRID is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Manager (Electrical), Dy. Manager (Electrical) and Assistant Manager (Electrical) in 2025. POWERGRID, a ‘Maharatna’ Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India is engaged in power transmission business with the mandate for planning, co-ordination, supervision and control over complete Inter-State Transmission System and operation of national & regional power grids. It operates around 1,79,594 km Transmission Lines along with 280 Sub-Stations (as on 15 January 2025) and wheels about 50% of total power generated in the country through its transmission networks. It also owns & operates around approximately 1,00,000 kms of telecom network, with points of presence in approx. 3000+ locations and intra city network in 500 cities across India. POWERGRID with its strong in-house expertise in various facets of the Transmission, Sub Transmission, Distribution and Telecom sectors also offers consultancy services at National and International levels. POWERGRID has been making profit since inception, having Gross turnover of Rs. 46,913 Crores and Profit After Tax of Rs. 15,573 Crores (FY: 2023-24).

Name of post : Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 9

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized

University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : Candidates should have at least ten years post qualification experience

Name of post : Deputy Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 48

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized

University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : Candidates should have at least seven years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager (Electrical)

No. of posts : 58

Qualification : Full Time B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc (Engg.) in Electrical Discipline from recognized

University/ Institute with minimum 60% marks or equivalent CGPA

Experience : Candidates should have at least four years post qualification experience

How to apply :

Candidates have to register themselves online at POWERGRID website for applying for recruitment of the above posts in 2025 at CAREER section of www.powergrid.in

Last date for submission of applications is 12th March 2025

Application Fees :

Rs. 500/-. SC/ST/PwBD/Ex-SM candidates gets exemption from payment of application fees

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here