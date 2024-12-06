Applications are invited for recruitment of 223 vacant positions or career in RITES in 2024.

RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Apprentices in various disciplines in 2024. RITES Limited, a Navratna and Schedule ‘A’ Central Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Railways, is a multidisciplinary engineering and consultancy organization, providing a comprehensive range of services from concept to commissioning in all facets of transport infrastructure and related technologies.

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice (Engineering)

No. of posts : 112

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 46

Architecture : 2

Electrical : 22

Signal & Telecom : 6

Mechanical : 33

Chemical / Metallurgical : 3

Qualification : Engineering Degree (BE / B.Tech/B.Arch) (four years fulltime degree)

Stipend : Rs. 14000/- per month (Including DBT of Rs. 4500)

Name of post : Graduate Apprentice (Non-Engineering)

No. of posts : 29

Discipline wise vacancies :

Finance : 16

HR : 13

Qualification : Non-Engineering Graduate (BA/BBA/B. Com/B.Sc/BCA) (three years graduation)

Stipend : Rs. 14000/- per month (Including DBT of Rs. 4500)

Name of post : Diploma Apprentice

No. of posts : 36

Discipline wise vacancies :

Civil : 18

Electrical : 8

Mechanical : 8

Chemical / Metallurgical : 2

Qualification : Engineering Diploma (three years full-time Engineering Diploma)

Stipend : Rs. 12,000/- per month (Including DBT of Rs. 4000)

Name of post : Trade Apprentice (ITI Pass)

No. of posts : 46

Discipline wise vacancies :

CAD Operator / Draughtsman (Civil) : 34

CAD Operator / Draughtsman (Mechanical) : 9

Electrician : 1

Other Trades : 2

Qualification : ITI Pass-out (full time)

Stipend : Rs. 10,000/- per month

How to apply :

Engineering Degree/ Graduate BA/BBA/B.Com/B.Sc./BCA / Diploma candidates must be registered with complete profile on the National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) portal i.e. https://nats.education.gov.in/student_type.php and ITI pass candidates must be registered with complete profile on the National Apprenticeship Promotion Scheme (NAPS) portal i.e.

www.apprenticeshipindia.gov.in

After applying on the respective NATS/NAPS portal, the candidate shall also fill and submit scanned copy of relevant documents through Google Form, latest by 25.12.2024, by visiting the link at https://forms.gle/S9CFJ7YYx4JyKMgw5

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here