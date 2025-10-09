Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or jobs in RITES in 2025.

RITTES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Individual Consultants in 2025.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Team Leader

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Post Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering / Environmental Engineering / Public Health Engineering

Experience : Total experience of 20 years in the field of Civil Engineering / Environmental Engineering / Public Health Engineering

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Structure Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Graduate in Civil Engineering with Masters in Structural Engineering

Experience : Total experience of 20 Years in the field of Civil Engineering / Structural Engineering

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Senior Quality cum Material Engineer

No. of posts : 6

Minimum Qualification : Degree in Civil Engineering

Preferrable : Post – Graduate Degree in Civil Engineering / Environmental Engineering / Public

Health Engineering

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria may apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com.

Last date of submission of online application is 26.10.2025 (till 11:00 PM)

After submitting online application, candidates have to report for appearing in the selection

process directly from 27th October 2025 to 28th October 2025. Reporting time- 11:00 AM. Venue : RITES Corporate Office, Shikhar, Plot No.01, Sector-29, Gurugram-122001, OR RITES Project Unit Office, Ahmedabad Unit-404, 4th Floor, Dwarkesh Business Hub, Visat-Tapovan Road, Motera,

Ahmedabad, Gujarat-380005 OR Through Video Conferencing/Online (link will be shared to candidates on their registered mail Id/official chat group)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here



