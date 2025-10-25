Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in RITES in 2025.

RITES is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Individual Consultants in 2025.

Name of post : Individual Consultant: Geo Tech Tester

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Full time Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering

Experience : Minimum 05 years of Post Qualification experience in the field of Geo Tech testing in

Government Laboratory

Salary : Rs. 53,100/- (Rs. Fifty-three Thousand and One Hundred Only) per month

How to apply :

Interested candidates fulfilling the above laid down eligibility criteria are required to apply online in the registration format available in the Career Section of RITES website, http://www.rites.com

Last date of submission of online application 08.11.2025 (Till 23:00 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here