Applications are invited for recruitment of various administrative positions or jobs in RMRC Bhubaneswar in 2025.

ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC), Bhubaneswar is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Director in 2025.

Name of post : Director

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification:

MD/MS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC

OR

MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC with MPH from a recognized University

OR

M.Sc. or MBBS or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/NMC with Ph.D. from a recognized University in a subject given in Annexure-I.

Essential Experience :

15 years altogether. 5 years in a managerial position and has handled R&D projects independently (viz. PI or Co-PI of Scientific studies, Head of Research Groups/ Centres/ Institutes/ Laboratories) and 2 years regular service in the Pay matrix level–13-A or equivalent as amended from time to time

Pay Scale : Level 14 of Pay Matrix (Rs.1,44,200-2,18,200) (7th CPC Scale) and usual allowances as admissible to ICMR employees

Age limit: Upper age limit is 58 years (relaxable in accordance to GOI instructions)

How to apply :

Candidates should apply only through online mode on https://recruit.icmr.org.in up to 10th November, 2025 till 05:30 PM

Application Fees :

Application Fee (non-refundable) of Rs.1500/- (Rupees one thousand five hundred only). SC/ST/Women/PwBD/EWS candidates get exemption from application fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here