Applications are invited for recruitment of 50 vacant positions or career in Rubber Board in 2025.

Rubber Board is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Scientists, Engineers and Officers in 2025.

Name of post : Scientist-A

No. of posts : 5

Qualification : BE / BTech / Master’s degree in relevant disciplines

Pay Scale : Level 7 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.9300-34800 (PB2) Grade Pay Rs.4600/-).

Age limit : 35 years

Name of post : Scientist-B

No. of posts : 19

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in relevant disciplines

2. Three years research experience in relevant disciplines as evidenced by published papers in peer reviewed scientific journals.

Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15600-39100 (PB3) Grade Pay Rs.5400/-)

Age limit : 40 years

Name of post : Scientist-C

No. of posts : 5

Qualification :

1. Bachelor’s and Master’s degree in relevant disciplines

2. Five years research experience in relevant disciplines as evidenced by published papers in peer reviewed scientific journals.

Pay Scale : Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15600-39100 (PB3) Grade Pay Rs.6600/-). Age limit – 50 years.

Age limit : 50 years

Name of post : Assistant Director (Systems)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. BE/B.Tech in Computer Science/Information Technology OR Master’s degree in Computer

Applications from a recognized University or Equivalent.

2. Three years experience in System Analysis / Design, development using multiple programming languages and SQL, System Administration under multiple platforms.

Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15600-39100 (PB3) Grade Pay Rs.5400/-).

Age limit : 40 years

Name of post : Mechanical Engineer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. BE/B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering from a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Six years experience in erection/repair/ maintenance/operation of heavy machinery in a Government Department/Statutory Bodies/ Public Sector undertakings/ Public/Private Limited Companies

Pay Scale : Level 10 of Pay Matrix(Pre-revised scale of pay:Rs.15600-39100 (PB3) Grade Pay Rs.5400/-).

Age limit : 40 years

Name of post : Statistical Inspector

No. of posts : 2

Qualification :

1. Master’s degree in Statistics/Agricultural Statistics/ Econometrics/Mathematics from a recognized University or equivalent.

2. Two years experience in collection, compilation and interpretation of statistical data preferably in the field of agriculture

Pay Scale : Level 6 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.9300-34800 (PB2) Grade Pay Rs.4200/-).

Age limit : 27 years

Name of post : Electrician

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

1. Pass in SSLC or equivalent.

2. ITI in Electrician Trade from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

3. Certificate of competency.

4. Two years experience in electrical work.

Pay Scale : Level 2 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay Rs.1900/-).

Age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Scientific Assistant

No. of posts : 10

Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Botany / Chemistry/ Zoology from a recognized University or equivalent.

Pay Scale : Level 5 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay Rs.2800/-).

Age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Hindi Typist

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Pass in 12th class or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University.

2. Minimum speed of 25 words per minute in Hindi Typewriting.

Pay Scale : Level 2 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay

Rs.1900/-).

Age limit : 27 years

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer (House Keeping)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Diploma in Civil Engineering from a recognized Institution or equivalent.

2. Five years experience in civil work in Government Dept/Statutory Body/Public Sector

Undertakings/Limited Companies.

Pay Scale : Level 5 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay Rs.2800/-).

Age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Junior Technical Officer (AC & Refrigeration)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1. Pass in SSLC or equivalent.

2. ITI certificate in refrigeration and air conditioning/KGCE refrigeration and air conditioning (two year course).

3. Five years experience in a reputed concern in the operation and maintenance of centralized air-conditioning plants, package air conditioning units, split A/C units and window type air-conditioners.

4. Ability to manage preventive and breakdown maintenance of air-conditioners and refrigerators

independently.

Pay Scale : Level 4 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay Rs.2400/-).

Age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Systems Assistant (Hardware & Networking)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

1.Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science / Computer Application/ Information Technology OR Degree with PGDCA OR Three years Diploma in Computer/Electronic Engineering from a

recognized University/Institute or equivalent.

2. Two years experience in coordinating hardware maintenance and computer networking &

security related activities.

Pay Scale : Level 5 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.5200-20200 (PB1) Grade Pay Rs.2800/-).

Age limit : 30 years

Name of post : Vigilance Officer

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

From Officers not below the rank of Deputy Superintendent of Police in CBI / Police Department of a State Govt. with five years experience.

Pay Scale : Level 11 of Pay Matrix (Pre-revised scale of pay : Rs.15600-39100 (PB3) Grade Pay

Rs.6600/-).

Age limit : 50 years

How to apply :

Candidates must apply online using the Recruitment link in the Rubber Board’s recruitment portal https://recruitments.rubberboard.org.in

Closing date for submission of Online Recruitment Application (ORA) through recruitment portal is 11.59 PM on 01.12.2025

Application Fees :

For Group A posts – Rs.1500/-, Group B – Rs.1000/- and Group C – Rs.500/- (including GST for each post) will be payable as Examination Fee through on-line mode. Separate application and fee will be required for each post / discipline.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here